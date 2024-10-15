Lokmat Sakhi Manch Silver Jubilee inauguration ceremony on friday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Silver Jubilee year (25th year) celebrations of Maharashtra's largest platform for women, Lokmat Sakhi Manch, are set to begin with great fanfare on Friday, September 18. The main attraction of this event will be a 'Live Concert' by Indian Idol fame Rahul Saxena.

Lokmat Sakhi Manch has provided countless women with a dedicated platform over the past 24 years, offering entertainment, competitions, and cultural programs, actively enriching their lives.

To mark the Silver Jubilee year, organizers will host a series of events throughout the upcoming year. They will arrange trips for Sakhi Manch members, storytelling events, high-quality theater performances, culinary and entertainment competitions, health initiatives, educational activities, skill-building programs, workshops on various topics and more.

Lokmat Sakhi Manch provides a platform for women to showcase their artistic talents. Through this forum, many women have found close friends. The Silver Jubilee celebrations will begin on Friday. The inauguration ceremony will start at 6 pm at Marathwada's largest Prozone Mall.

As part of the Silver Jubilee, a cake-cutting ceremony will take place, followed by a dance performance. The main attraction of the event will be a musical performance by Indian Idol fame Rahul Saxena. Singer Akshata Sawant will also enchant the audience with her voice. Rahul Saxena’s devotional song "Pavan Ye Avasar Hai, Vedo Ka Suswar Hai, Japna Hai Ab Param Pratapi Prabhu Ka Ye Naam, Jai Shri Ram Jai Shri Ram" became a huge hit during the inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

During the Lok Sabha elections, as part of the voter awareness campaign, the Chief Election Commission had released a 'Voter Anthem' album, where Rahul Saxena was the lead singer. He will now be the highlight of the Sakhi Manch Silver Jubilee celebrations, enchanting the audience with his melodious voice. The organizers have urged all participants to enjoy this event.

Sakhi Manch Honors City’s Women leaders

The Lokmat Sakhi Manch Silver Jubilee celebration will honor accomplished women from various city fields. This will serve to celebrate and recognize women's empowerment.