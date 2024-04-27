Lokmat Times Education Expo attracts parents seeking diverse educational options

Parents discover the benefits of CBSE and ICSE board education

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Parents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flocked to the Lokmat Times Education Expo on Saturday, its second day, seeking a variety of educational pathways for their children. The event, held at the Lokmat hall, saw a steady stream of parents with children from 10:30 am onwards.

Many parents were seen navigating crucial decisions: CBSE or ICSE? New school or familiar environment? For some, a strong foundation in early education was paramount, while others prioritized holistic development programmes. Notably, school proximity remained a significant factor for many.

Representatives from various schools and institutions showcased their offerings, providing parents with all round information. Parents were seen diligently collecting brochures and inquiring about specific programmes. Some expressed a desire to cultivate curiosity in their children, seeking details about relevant courses and providers.

Seeing the growing importance of artificial intelligence in the future, some parents, who actively sought institutions incorporating this aspect into their curriculum. Striking a balance between academics and extracurricular activities was also a key concern with parents.

Today is the last day

Sunday will be the last day of the three-day Lokmat Times Education Expo. Organizers have appealed to citizens to visit the exhibition between 10:30 am to 8:30 pm for securing a bright educational future for their child and to know what changes have been made in the curriculum and what new courses have been introduced according to the new education policy.

Fancy dress contest today

A fancy dress competition has been organized on Sunday during the education expo. The competition will be held in three groups. The theme for the pre-primary school students is 'Fruits and Vegetables' and the competition will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm. For students of class I to II the subject will be 'Business', and the time will be from 4 pm to 6 pm. And class 3rd to 5th subject will be 'Freedom Fighters' and time will be held between 11 am to 1 pm.

Drawing competition results:

-Std 1st to 4th: 1st : Samarth Wagh, 2nd : Priya Dahihande, 3rd: Shourya Gahera, consolation: Ayesha Sheikh, Zen Nooren and Falguni Sable.

-Std 5th to 7th: 1st: Sanskruti Kashid, 2nd: Priya Gadekar, 3rd: Gargi Jadhav, consolation: Durva Jatte.

-Std 8th to 10th: 1st: Rajlaxmi Jadhav, 2nd: Shubham Wagh, 3rd: Maheshwari Sakhle.