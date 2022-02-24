Lokmat to felicitate police personnel

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

Lokmat has always been instrumental in honouring eminent personalities for their exceptional contribution in various fields. These included politics, industries, administration, medical, education, and other fields.

The police officers and staff work day and night for the safety of society. ‘Lokmat Sanman Puraskar’ has been organised with the intention to praise their services and encourage the officers for excellent work. In all, 10 officers and police personnel from Aurangabad and Nanded Range and Aurangabad police commissionerate each, who had done excellent work during the period January 1 to December 31, 2021, will be selected for the awards. The awardees will be selected at the Special Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police levels. The selected officers will be felicitated in a grand function to be organised in March 2022. The award will be comprised of cash, certificate and memento, informed Lokmat’s general manager (PR) Dr Khushalchand Baheti.

Awards in various categories

The awardees will be selected in various categories including extreme sacrifice while on duty, acquiring excellent legal education, excellence in the seizure of articles (thefts, dacoits, cheating, etc), efficiently handling law and order situations, traffic management or special service for prevention of accidents, action against narcotic substances, solving cyber crimes, excellent investigation in crime against women, excellent investigation in crime against children, Search and safety of missing persons, distribution of seized articles, implementation of innovative ideas to provide excellent service to the people or any other excellent service by the officers and constabulary staff. For Aurangabad Range, the officers and staff can send their information to sanmanaward2021@gmail.com e-mail id.