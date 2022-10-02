Loneliness of zoo animals to end soon

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

There are some animals at the zoo of Siddharth Garden that are leading a lonely life for the past many days in absence of their partner.

The zoo has more than 300 animals while animals like emu, porcupine (Indian crested), spoonbill and fox have no partners.

Their loneliness will end soon as the zoo administration of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) made enquires with zoos in different cities for the animals’ partners.

The Ahmedabad-based zoo which has a good number of required animals showed a willingness to give partners to the animals AMC. The Ahmedabad zoo has sought a pair or a single tiger in exchange for those animals.

The AMC will seek permission from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for the exchange of animals. The zoo officers said that the animals would be brought here from Ahmedabad if the CZA gives permission.

Box

Zoo has 14 tigers

The AMC zoo has 14 tigers. it has exchanged 26 tigers with the various zoos in the country so far. The local zoo is proving a good place for tigers breeding. More than 30 tigers were born here. So, there is a frequent demand from different zoos of the country for the tiger.