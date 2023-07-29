Looting attempt of private bus passengers foiled

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The alert drivers foiled an attempt to loot passengers of two private luxury buses, by pelting stones on their vehicles near Jikthan Phata on Ahmednagar Road, at 4 am on Saturday. No passenger was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the police chased and arrested two suspects and also seized lethal weapons from their possession.

It so happened that the private bus (bearing number MH 38 F 2099) of Sanjay Travels left Pune on Friday night with 29 passengers onboard. The bus comprising driver Santosh Ranglal Jadhav and cleaner Yeshwant Dinkar Karwale was proceeding to Hingoli. When the bus was passing Pune-Nagar Mahamarg, there was a pelting of stones on the bus near Jikthan Phata. The front side glass pane of the bus got damaged, as a result, the driver stopped the vehicle on the spot. The unidentified thieves also pelted stones on the Mumbai-Nagpur bus of Khurana Travel (bearing number MH 40 CM 4588) coming from behind. The thieves climbed up the driver’s cabin and whisked away Rs 200 cash from the pocket of the driver and disappeared in the dark. Later on, the drivers of both these private buses alerted the police. Under the guidance of the police inspector Geeta Bagwade, the police team comprising API Amol Dhole, PSI Sakharam Dilwale, Vikas Jadhav, Shyam Jagtap and others rushed towards the spot. While hunting for the accused, the police noticed suspicious movements of two persons, standing a faraway distance from the spot. They started running on seeing the cops. Hence the police chased and arrested the duo and also seized sharp-edge weapons from their possession.

The accused identified themselves as Akshay Nagada Bhosale (21) and Atish Ashok Pawar (22, both residents of Nawabpurwadi).

Acting upon the complaint of driver Jadhav, the police registered the case. Further investigation is on by PSI Sakharam Dilwade.