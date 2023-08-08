Love affair with minor girl took life of 22-yr youth

A 22-year-old youth, Narayan Ratan Pawar, has to pay the price of loving a minor girl by giving his life at Khatkheda village in Kannad tehsil on Monday night. Meanwhile, Pishore police station has registered an offence of murder against 18 persons including a minor girl.

It so happened that a 7-year-old boy brought a chit and near the door of the Narayan’s house when he was sitting in front of the house with his parents and sister on Sunday at 7 pm. Narayan showed the chit to them. It was written by a 16-year-old girl staying in front of his house. It was a love letter in which the girl mentioned that she is missing him and told him that if he loves her then take her far away.

Hence Narayan’s father Ratan Pawar and mother Meerabai showed the letter to the girl’s parents on Monday morning.

When asked, the girl said that she has not written a letter to Narayan. In a fit of anger, the girl’s father Rajendra Kakudte beat Narayan Pawar with a wooden stick. However, all of them present on the occasion intervened and eased the situation.

However, on the same day at 8 pm, when the Pawar family were sitting in the house, Pravin Kakudte knocked on the door and when Narayan Pawar opened it, he dragged Narayan out of the house. A group of 17-18 persons who were standing outside the house. started beating Narayan mercilessly with wooden sticks and boulders.

The angry mob also beat Narayan’s father Ratan, mother Meerabai and sister Ganga. During the time of beating, Pradeep Kakudte, Rajendra Kakudte, Sachin Kakudte and Sachin Nikam lifted Narayan and threw him in a well built in the basin of the river. The accused after committing the crime came home and beat Narayan’s parents, brother and sister and also threatened them. Narayan was not aware of the swimming, as a result, he drowned. The police took him out of the well with the help of villagers and admitted to the Pishore rural hospital, but Dr Kokane declared him dead on examination.

The post-mortem was held on Tuesday morning and the last rites on him were performed in the tight police security. Meanwhile, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Thakkurwad, assistant police inspector Komal Shinde and other teams visited and inspected the spot.

8 accused arrested

On the complaint of Ratan Pawar, the police has booked Yatin Karbhari Kakudte, Praveen Narayan Kakudte, Sharad Narayan Kakudte, Pradeep Narayan Kakudte, Rajendra Narayan Kakudte, Sachin Karbhari Kakudte, Narayan Namdev Kakudte, Karbhari Namdev Kakudte, Sachin Nikam, Kantabai Narayan Kakudte, Manjula Rajendra Kakudte, Swati Praveen Kakudte, Rekha Pradeep Kakudte, Yogita Sachin Kakudte, Poonam Yatin Kakudte, Nimabai Karbhari Kakudte, Seema Sachin Nikam along with a minor girl for culpable homicide under various sections. Meanwhile, the police arrested eight of the above accused and further investigation is on.