Love for each other is decreasing

Aurangabad, March 8:

The love for each other is running out day by day in the world. The corona is not over yet, but the Russia-Ukraine war has begun. This is a serious and worrying matter, said MP Fouzia Khan. She was felicitated at the NCP building at Hudco N-11 for receiving the parliamentary award for outstanding performance in the Rajya Sabha.

She said that only women's power can change the face of the world. This requires building confidence in women. NCP women's Congress city president Mehraj Patel, her husband Isaac Patel, women secretary Veena Khare, district president Chhaya Jungle Patil, Pragya Khosre and general secretary Mushtaq Ahmed and other activists were present. Fouzia Khan's husband Tehseen Khan, Vaishali Patil, Salma Bano, City youth president Mayur Sonawane, working president S Kayyum and others were present.