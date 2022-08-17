Lover kills girl friend (add)

Ankita’s neighbour woman called Ankita on her mobile phone for several times during these three days. However, Ankit used to receive the call and. On Wednesday, Ankita’s house stinking heavily and hence she informed the house owner Pravin Sutar. A shop owner in front of her house noted the number of the car in which Saurabh took a gunny bag, informed Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar.

Police showed alertness

On receiving the information provided by the house owner Sutar, PI Pawar informed the rural police about the car number and Saurabh’s mobile number. Devgaon Rangari police then implemented a Nakabandi and arrested both the accused and seized the car. A Cidco police station team led by PSI Ashok Avchar went to Devgaon Rangari. API Amol More, PSI Devidas Khadkule and others handed over the accused and the seized car and the dead body to PSI Avchar.

Body cut into pieces

Accused Saurabh runs a local U-tube channel at Shiur and is also active in various whatsapp groups of police and reporters. When the Deogaon Rangari spotted his car, he immediately posted a message on social media that he has committed a murder. The members of the group when inquired about him he informed that he is entering the Devgaon Rangari police station.

Senior officers visit

DCP Deepak Girhe, API Ashok Thorat, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar, Vinod Salgarkar, API Dnyaneshwar Avghad, Shraddha Waidande and other officers on receiving the information rushed to the spot. Similarly, a huge crowd of the nearby residents had also gathered. The police had to take strenuous efforts to disperse the crowd.

Body cut into pieces as car owner refuses to take it

On August 16, Saurabh came in a car but the driver refused to keep the body in the car. He told that he will take it only to a hospital or police station. Hence, Saurabh took the body again in the house. Later, he came with a sharp weapon and cut the head and hands of the body. On Wednesday, he again came to take the remaining parts of the body.

Five pages letter found in house

Ankita had written a five pages letter, in which, she mentioned that she is craving for her relatives and her daughter.