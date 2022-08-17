Lover kills girlfriend, cut her into pieces

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

In an extra marital affair, a jilted lover strangulated his girlfriend to death and later cut her into pieces. However, the police caught the accused while he was taking the body parts of the victim in his car at Devgaon Rangari on Wednesday morning. The accused has been identified as Saurabh Bandopanth Lakhe (35, Shiur, Vaijapur) and victim as Ankita Mahesh Shrivastav (24, Shiur, Vaijapur).

Saurabh strangulated Ankita on August 15 morning. Next morning, he slitted her throat and cut her hands and dumped it in the godown of his shop at Shiur. On August 17, while he was taking the rest of the body parts to Shiur in a car (MH20 CH 3076), the Devgaon Rangari during the Nakabandi arrested Saurabh and the driver of the car Sunil Gangadhar Dhaneshwar (25, Shiur).

According to the details, Both were married and had extra marital affair for several years. Saurabh’s parents retired as teachers and he runs a furniture shop. He is married and has a daughter. Ankita is a native of Jalna and married to Mahesh Shrivastav from Shiur around four and a half years back. She also has a daughter. Saurabh and Ankita were neighbours and they developed a relationship. Through it, she had left her home and her husband lodged a missing complaint with Shiur police station on December 14, 2020. Later on March 12, 2022, she again went missing but she told the police that she willingly left the house. She was living in a rented house owned by Pravin Sutar at Navjeevan Colony, Hudco, Aurangabad. Saurabh used to frequently visit her house. On August 15, the neighbours saw her in the morning once but later she was not seen. Saurabh after killing her on Monday morning, locked the house and left. Next day, he brought sharp weapon with him to cut the body into pieces. He cut her head and hands and took them to Shiur and dumped it in the godown of his shop. Saurabh on Wednesday along with his friend Sunil Dhaneshwar came to the spot and took the remaining parts of the body in a white gunny bag in the car.

As the house was stinking, the neighbours informed the police. The police rushed and inspected the spot. A case has been registered against both the accused with Cidco police station based on the complaint lodged by PSI Ramesh Rathod.