Lover threatens woman of making her photos viral on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police registered a case against a grocer for exploiting a 26-year-old woman by threatening of making her personal photos viral on social media if she lodge a complaint against him.

Mohini (name changed) runs a mess along with her mother and brother. She came in contact with a grocer Pankaj Prashant Gangwal (29, Ranjangaon) as she used to buy grocery needed to run the mess from Pankaj’s shop. The duo became friends and later on fell in love with each other. Pankaj and Mohini have been in touch with each other for the last six years.

A few months ago, Pankaj forcibly took Mohini to a hotel in Padegaon's locality and established physical relations with her. Under the pretext of marrying her, he exploited her several times at this hotel in Padegaon. When Mohini pestered him for the marriage, he said to her that he would marry her after solemnising the marriage of his sister first.

Marriage with another woman

Eight months ago, Pankaj confidentially married another girl. However, he hides the fact from Mohini and continues to exploit her physically. In the meantime, Mohini came to know about the marriage with another girl. Hence questioned Pankaj. The accused again convinced her claiming that he had been married against his wishes by the family members.

Lastly, one month ago on June 9, Pankaj again took Mohini to the hotel in Padegaon and exploited her physically. When Mohini raised the issue of marriage, Pankaj assured her of divorcing his wife and then marry her.

Mohini did not stop. Instead, she continued to pester Pankaj for marriage. However, the accused told her to mend her ways and refused to marry her. He also threatened her saying that if she lodge a police complaint against him then he will forward her personal photos (of private moments) with him to her relatives. When Mohini realised about her cheating, she then lodged a complaint against Pankaj with the MIDC Waluj police station. Under the guidance of police inspector Krishna Shinde, PSI Sandeep Shinde is investigating the case.