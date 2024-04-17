LS election process begins from April 18

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The District Collector and District Election Officer Deelip Swami, on Wednesday, took a final review of the preparations made by the election administration. The process to file candidates' nomination papers will start tomorrow (April 18).

Meanwhile, acting upon the orders of the Election Commission of India, the change in vehicle traffic has been made due to security reasons within a 100-meter radius of the district collectorate.

The collector today reviewed the route map which will be used by the staff of the district collectorate, rules and security measures for candidates visiting the office to file nominations, seating arrangements for the visitors in the office, arrangement of drinking water, display of direction boards, etc.

The collector also reviewed the security measures prescribed by the election commission and the police bandobast arranged during the process of filing nomination papers, scrutinising forms, and withdrawal of nomination papers.

The meeting was attended by deputy collector Devendra Katke, resident deputy collector Vinod Khirolkar, deputy collector Prabhoday Muley, sub-divisional police officer Prashant Swami, and others.

As reported earlier, the district administration has already informed about the change in vehicle route to avoid congestion in the vicinity of the district collectorate from April 18 to 29 (between 9 am and 6 pm daily). Hence the road from Chandne Chowk to T-Point near the Divisional Commissioner’s official residence will be closed to traffic.

Alternate routes for vehicles

The police administration has appealed to the citizens to opt for alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

The first route from Chandne Chowk- Annabhau Sathe Chowk-Uddhavrao Patil Chowk-Satyavishnu Hospital Chowk - N-12 immersion well will be open.

The second route from Chandne Chowk-Fazilpura-Chelipura Chowk-Champa Chowk and Dargah opposite Divisional Commissioner’s official residence will remain open.

Meanwhile, the police inspector (city traffic branch) Amol Devkar said, “The change in vehicle route is not for vehicles of police administration, fire brigade, ambulances and those deployed on essential services.”

No entry for common people

There will be no entry to the common citizens at the district collectorate from April 18 to 29. The citizens may contact the ‘awwal karkoon’ Devidas Jhite in the office of the additional tehsildar for their administrative works like submitting applications, memorandums, or complaints.

Meanwhile, the circular issued by the resident deputy collector Vinod Khirolkar stated that the district collectorate’s officials and personnel of Grade A, B and C will have to report on duty from 9.45 am and 6.15 pm, while the Group D employees will have to report on duty from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Box

Name of Constituency : Aurangabad

Constituency Number : 19

Submission of nomination paper : April 18 to 25

Timings : 11 am to 3 pm

Venue : District Collector's Office

Charges of Nomination Form: Rs 100

Earnest Deposit : Rs 25,000 (Open category candidate) and Rs 12,500 (for Reserved category candidate)

Scrutiny of nominations : April 26 (11 am)

Date of withdrawal : April 29 (till 3 pm)

Polling for Election (fourth phase) : May 13 (7 am to 6 pm).