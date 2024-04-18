LS Polls: 118 nominations procured by 60 persons

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Amidst discipline and security, the election process in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency started today (April 18). “A total of 60 persons bought 118 nomination forms on the very first day. Meanwhile, one independent candidate has also submitted his nomination paper,” said the district collector and the district election officer (DEO) Deelip Swami.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (NVA) representatives have procured four nomination forms for the candidate Chandrakant Khaire.

In addition, the former MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav, who was in the news in the constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had submitted his nomination as an independent candidate today.

There are 30.60 lakh registered voters in the district. There is an increase in 28,000 voters, but the figures will be increased more as the voters' list will be finalised by April 25, said the district collector Swami. The deputy election officer Devendra Katke was also present on the occasion.

Accident Averted

It so happened that the power cable of MSEDCL got damaged and fell on the road stretched between Chandne Chowk and Annabhau Sathe Chowk on Thursday afternoon. The temperature was soaring the whole day, but the untoward incident was averted due to less traffic on the route. Meanwhile, tight police security was deployed and steel barricades were placed to close the road adjacent to the collectorate office for public vehicles. It may be noted to maintain the law and order situation the police had already alerted that it would allow entry to only three vehicles of each candidate while coming to office for filing nomination.

Meanwhile, there was a sudden spike in the traffic on parallel roads extending from Fazilpura to Champa Chowk via S T Colony, Fazilpura to Champa Chowk via Chelipura and Shah Bazaar and Fazilpura to Labour Colony and ahead, etc due to close of road adjacent to the district collectorate.

Box

Jadhav submits nomination

Without any show-off or accompanying well-wishers and display of his power, former MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav submitted his nomination as an independent candidate on the very first day at the collectorate office.

Jadhav had contested the LS polls in 2019 as an independent candidate. He had secured 2.83 lakh votes from the Aurangabad constituency. This paved the way for the AIMIM candidate to win the election. Now, eyebrows are being raised as once again he has jumped into the political arena in 2024.