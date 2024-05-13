LS Polls: drop in voter turnout recorded in Aurangabad Constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Barring a few minor incidents, the 19th Lok Sabha election in Aurangabad Constituency was held peacefully today.

The average voter turn out recorded by the election administration (from 7 am to 6 pm) is 60.50 pc on May 13.

The polling percentage in the constituency during the 2019 LS polls was 63.48 per cent. Hence, compared to it, the voting percentage has slipped by a couple of percent but managed to secure a 60 percent plus turn out.

Meanwhile, there was a delay in declaring the average polling percentage due to ongoing voting in 18 polling stations after 6 pm. The fate of 37 candidates in fray, apart from NOTA, was sealed in the EVMs, today. The counting of votes will be held at MIT College (Beed Bypass) on June 4.

“ The election in our constituency was held in a peaceful manner during the whole day barring a few incidents of EVM defuncts and cases of ink cleaning. The average voting percentage recorded till 6 pm is around 60 percent,” said the election returning officer (RO) and district collector Deelip Swami.

In the 11-hour long voting schedule implemented from 7 am to 6 pm, the voting percentage recorded in the constituency was 53.50 per cent (till 5 pm). The constituency comprises of six assembly constituencies - Kannad, Vaijapur, Gangapur and Aurangabad (West, Central and East). The strength of voters is 20.61 lakh. Precisely, an average of 12.50 lakh voting (60.50 pc) was recorded till 6 pm.

The voting percentage scaled up at good speed in the first three rounds (each round of two hours) during morning hours. The first round voting percentage was 7.52 pc (at 9 am); 19.53 pc (at 11 am); and 32.37 pc (till 1 pm). The speed of voting, however, started to decrease owing to the rise in mercury. The voting percentage recorded till 3 pm was 43.76 which reached 53.50 pc till 5 pm and achieved an average percentage of 60.50 pc till 6 pm.

It has been observed that the zeal and enthusiasm amongst rural voters were missing in the first round. It gained momentum after 11 am, and after a drop again resumed after 3 pm. The escalation in voting percentage has been noted in the fifth round in Aurangabad East, Vaijapur, Kannad and Gangapur assembly constituencies.

Tentative voting percentage recorded in six assembly constituencies of ALC

Kannad–55.75 pc

Aurangabad Central –53.17 pc

Aurangabad West–54.11 pc

Aurangabad East–55.66 pc

Gangapur–55.52 pc

Vaijapur–57.29 pc

Average - 60.50 pc

Replacement of EVMs at 10 booths

The polling was held peacefully through 2,040 polling booths. The election administration provided new EVMs for replacement at 10 places, but the voters did not face any inconvenience due to it. The voting was underway till late in the evening at 18 places. The presiding officers closed the gates of the polling stations, distributed the chits to the voters within the gates, and completed the voting process. Reviewing the primary voting figures received from all six assembly constituencies, it is ascertained that the average voting percentage is around 60 percent. After revision, the final figures will be surfaced late in the night,” stressed Deelip Swami.

Results on June 4

After sealing off the fate of the aspiring candidates, the political leaders engaged themselves in calculating the margin of votes through which they were going to lead or win. Many are also calculating the community-wise voting polled by prominent candidates in each assembly constituency. There are 37 candidates, apart from NOTA, in fray. Hence all eyes are now set on the results which are going to be declared on June 4.