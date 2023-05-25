LTCC and DFC seminar aims to address parents concerns on child's academic and personal success

Renowned educationist Govind Kabra to guide parents through educational challenges and enhance children's success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned educationist Govind Kabra will be hosting an exclusive seminar, offering valuable insights to parents seeking guidance for their children's academic, personal, and social success. This seminar organized by Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) and Dnyandeep Foundation Centre (DFC), on May 28 at 6:30 pm at Lokmat Lawns on Jalna road, promises to address the pressing concerns of parents in today's highly competitive educational landscape.

With the relentless pursuit of academic excellence, parents are increasingly anxious about their children's progress in education, career, and personal life. The seminar acknowledges the complexities of emotional and business relationships in today's society, providing a platform for parents to find effective solutions.

The primary focus of the event will be the quality of education and the knowledge imparted to children. Govind Kabra will shed light on the importance of conceptual understanding rather than a mere reliance on translation-based learning. Understanding the implications of the government's new education policy, NEP 2020, will also be a key topic of discussion.

Parents often find themselves perplexed about the workings of schools and competitive curriculam, including the various patterns of different board exams and highly competitive entrance exams such as IIT, NEET, NATA, NDA, CET, CLAT, CA, UPSC, and MPSC. The seminar aims to provide clarity on these matters, assisting parents in making informed decisions for their children's academic journeys.

Additionally, the seminar will address concerns regarding children's temperament, emotional well-being, and study habits. Kabra will share valuable insights on enhancing concentration and addressing other related challenges that directly impact their children's academic success.

Seven day complimentary course

Students from 5th to 10th grade who register for the seminar will receive a complimentary 7-day course in Vedic Maths or Logical Reasoning. Interested participants can register by scanning the provided QR code and filling out the Google form.