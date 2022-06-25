LTCC annual activities kicked off with 'Principals Meet 2022'

Presence of principals and teachers from several schools

Aurangabad, June 25:

After a long covid break, the annual activities of Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) kicked off with an outstanding ‘Principals Meet 2022’. Principals and teachers of several schools from Aurangabad were present on the occasion.

The physical meet was organized after a two year long covid break at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday evening. A lamp lighting ceremony was held at the beginning in the presence of Yogesh Gole, executive editor, Lokmat Times, Nandkishor Patil, editor Lokmat Aurangabad, Amitabh Shrivastava, executive editor, Lokmat Samachar and Ramesh Dedwal, events head (Maharashtra and Goa). Speaking on the occasion, LTCC consultant and coordinator Chitra Kothari said, Lokmat Times Campus Club is stepping into its 23rd year. We have missed a lot in the last two years. But this year will be full of physical and offline activities that will be held in a fully charged environment. There are a lot of physical and outdoor activities lined up for the kids. Also, to keep their mental health, campus has lined up various interpersonal skill activities. The LTCC team wishes the very best for the academic year 2022-23.

LT broadens horizons for students:

Speaking on the occasion, LT executive editor Yogesh Gole said, LT is the only global daily that offers a local to global perspective to the readers. There are an array of programmes lined up for students up ahead. Reading LT and Campus Club magazine broadens your horizons.

LTCC membership open:

The membership for the 'Lokmat Times Campus Club 2022' has been opened for all schools. There are an array of activities including cultural programmes, drama competition, quizzes, workshops, seminars and many more. The club membership fee is Rs 250. The new members will get a water bottle and tiffin box worth Rs 399, a free 'Campus Champs' Book and gift coupons worth Rs 1,100. There is also a chance to win attractive prizes worth Rs 1.67 lakh with a special attraction of an air trip to Delhi. For memberships, one can contact Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna road.

Musical evening for present:

The principals and school teachers enjoyed a heartwarming performance by ‘Maifal Saptasuranchi’ , a city-based group of artists. The evening full of entertainment and soulful music made the present remember their favorite retro songs. ‘Sur Nava Dhyas Nava’ fame singer Munavar Ali and Anagha Kale sang and performed on some all-time hits. The musical performance on ‘Ehsan Tera Hoga Mujhpe’ too earned a huge round of applause. The teachers and principals were humming tunes from the 70’s, 80s and all the way up to the 90s. The singers were accompanied by Amar Wankhede (Keyboard), Vinod Wahawal (Aucto pad), Ajay Tayde (Guitar) and Saddam Shaikh (anchoring) and Sandeep Kale (sound and lights).

New logo and cake cutting

A cake was cut by the hands of school principals and other dignitaries to celebrate the 23rd year of LTCC, unveiling of new logo and opening of membership for the year 2022-23. Three cheers were raised for the campus club.

Biggest Inter-school sports festival for kids:

The LTCC, under its Inter School sports festival ‘Maha Games’ has lined up nearly 21 sports events for school kids. This includes boxing, football, Badminton, Table tennis, athletics, gymnastics, swimming and many more games where every child can participate and get a chance to to compete with so many different children from other schools.

Campus Club event calendar for 2022-23:

June : Drawing Competition, Handwriting Competition.

July: Fancy Dress, Illusionist/Magician, Kaun Banega Campus Champion.

August: Coding (With Hackberry), Indian Author Monology or One Act Play (Hindi/Marathi), Patriotic Song Championship, Robo Fest and Dexterous Kids.

September: Wiz Kids Inter-school Championship, Skating Competition, Laser Show and Light Show.

October: LTCC Maha Games.

November: Short Film Festival.

December: Science Mela, Inter School Cricket Tournament (APL Kids) and Nitrogen workshop.

January: Inter-school Championship and Kaleidoscope.

February: Shakespeare (monolog/Hindi), Marathi monolog, Career Counseling and Journalism Workshop.

March: Pre-primary Championship and Summer Expo/Mission Admission.

April: Summer Workshop.

May: Parenting Seminar, Online Maha Chef Competition and Summer Camp.