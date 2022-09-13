LTCC Dexterous Kids competition on Sep 16

‘Learn with Imagination’ : Fun filled activities for kids of all age groups

Aurangabad, Sep 13:

Fun filled competitions are ideal for children of all ages and are guaranteed to bring out their best in them. Active competition games help children develop their athletic and other skills. Taking this into consideration, the Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) under the ‘Dexterous Kidzz’ has organised ‘Learn with Imagination’ competition on September 16 from 10 am at Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna road.

Participating in competitive activities teaches children that competition doesn’t always need to be serious and is a lot of fun and can be enjoyed. Being in such an environment helps children deal with other pressurized events like public speaking, taking tests, or performing on stage. LTCC has always been ahead in organising such competitions that boost the confidence of students. The competition will be held in two groups viz primary and high school. Various fun filled activities like Greeting Card Making, Make a Logo and Flower bouquet making will be held for the primary group. For the High School group there will be activities like Shoes Painting and Madhubani Painting. So why are you waiting, come participate in the fun filled competition. The entry for the competition will be given through the school only. Campus Club 2022-23 ID is a must. Entry will be given from the rate gate. Campus Club membership will be available at the venue. For more details one can contact 8080516737.

Primary category:

Activity Grade

Greeting Card Making 1st and 2nd

Make a Logo 3rd and 4th

Flower Bouquet Making 5th

High school category:

Activity Grade

Shoes Painting 6th and 7th

Madhubani Painting 8th, 9th and 10th

Reporting time:

Primary category will be 10 am. The event will be held between 10.30 am to 12 pm.

High school category will be 12 pm. The event will be held between 1 pm to 3 pm.