LTCC promotes creativity and skill in students

Handwriting, drawing, and fancy dress competitions held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The recent LTCC Mission Admission 2024 expo witnessed a surge of youthful talent as schools across the district enthusiastically participated in a series of competitions aimed at fostering creativity and skill development among students from grades 1 to 10. The event, spanning three days, featured contests in handwriting, drawing, and fancy dress, captivating the hearts and minds of both participants and spectators alike. The atmosphere throughout the competitions was both bustling and serene, with students engrossed in showcasing their skills while also fostering new friendships across school boundaries. Prizes were distributed to the students. Here is the list of the winners.

The prize distribution ceremony for the fancy dress competition will be held at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday at 4 pm.

Campus Club handwriting competition winners:

Categories:-

Std 1st and 2nd:

1 - Shravan Deo

2 - Harshal Sonawne

3 - Swarali Kothale

Std 3rd and 4th:

1 - Pranjal Apre

2 - Sanyukta Sanap

3 - Naman Pavhare

Std 5th, 6th and 7th:

1 - Shifa Fatima Sayed Shafique

2 - Ansh Bangad

3 - Sara Bagwan

Std 8th, 9th and 10th:

1 - Dipti Chavan

2 - Sharwari Khandare

3 - Aarya Shahane

Drawing competition results:

Categories:-

Std 1st to 4th:

1. Samarth Wagh

2. ⁠Priya Dahihande

3. ⁠Shourya Gahera

4. ⁠Ayesha Sheikh (Consolation)

5. ⁠Zen Nooren (Consolation)

6. ⁠Falguni Sable (Consolation)

Std 5th to 7th:

1. Sanskruti Kashid

2. ⁠Priya Gadekar

3. ⁠Gargi Jadhav

4. ⁠Durva Jatte (consolation)

Std 8th to 10th:

1. Rajlaxmi Jadhav

2. ⁠Shubham Wagh

3. ⁠Maheshwari Sakhle

Fancy Dress competition results:

Categories:-

Pre-Primary

1. Anam Fatima

2. ⁠Samruddhi Kshirsagar

3. ⁠Manasvi Keche

Std 1st and 2nd:

1. Arav Reddy

2. ⁠Spruha Sonawne

3. ⁠Shreyanka Kolhe

Std 3rd to 5th:

1. Humera Shaikh

2. ⁠Piyush Chaudhri

3. Ayush Wahule