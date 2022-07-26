LTCC to organize ‘IC3 Regional Forum 2022’ on July 30

Opportunity for professional development of high school counselors, teachers, and leadership

Aurangabad, July 26:

Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) will be hosting the International Career and College Counseling 2022 (IC3) regional forum on July 30 from 9 am to 5:00 pm at Lokmat Bhavan Hall, Jalna road, Aurangabad.

The event will feature insightful sessions that provide an opportunity for the professional development of high school counselors, teachers, and leadership. The participants will gain a better understanding of what it takes to operate a career and college counseling department, perform their job more efficiently and with greater confidence and expand their professional networks with local high schools, education leaders, and global universities.

The forum will also be a great platform to network with fellow educators, learn more about best practices and stay up-to-date with the latest trends in career and college counseling. Additionally, the event will also have an accompanying virtual fair and symposium event to support participating local high schools by bringing their students and parents in access to global universities and help them with their career decision-making process on a unique virtual platform.

Registrations are open:

Registration is open here: www.ic3regionalforums.com/register/

For information and details please contact Nuzhat Fowad, Campus Club head on 98220 40483.