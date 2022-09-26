LTCC WIZKID news ((PART 2)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2022 07:52 AM 2022-09-26T07:52:35+5:30 2022-09-26T07:52:35+5:30
Music binds our soul, hearts and emotions. It cheers the spirit and lightens the heart. To bring out the singing talents of students, a English Group Song competition was organized for the students of Grade 5. The theme for the competition was English Song. The participating school students put forth their enthralling performance. The children sang the songs with confidence and passion. The mellifluous songs pulled the heartstrings of the audience. The event was judged by Khushi Pipada, singer, songwriter and composer and Wallerene D'Souza of the Red House International Preschool.
Inter-school Wiz Kids High School Competition winners:
1. Live reporting for grade 6th and 7th
Winner- Nath Valley
Runner up- Universal School
1st Runner up- St Lawrence High School
1st Consolation - Cambridge School
2nd Consolation- B.S.G.M School and Aurangabad Police Public School (Tie)
2. Journey of A Great Personality for Grade 8th, 9th and 10th
Winner- Aurangabad Police Public School
Runner up- Nath Valley School
1st Runner up- St Lawrence High School
1st Consolation - Universal School
2nd Consolation- Cambridge School and B.S.G.M School (Tie)
Inter School Wiz kids Primary Competition winners:
1. Animal Kingdom for Grade 1st and 2nd:
Winner- Nath Valley School and St Lawrence High School (Tie)
Runner up- Cambridge School
1st Runner up- Universal School
1st Consolation - Aurangabad Police Public School
2nd Consolation- RJ International School
2. Incredible India for Grade 3rd and 4th:
Winner- Aurangabad Police Public School
Runner up- St Lawrence High School
1st Runner up- Nath Valley School and Cambridge School (Tie)
1st Consolation- B.S.G.M School
2nd Consolation- Universal School
3. English Group Song for Grade 5:
Winner- Cambridge School
Runner up- Podar International (ICSE)
1st Runner up- Nath Valley School
1st Consolation- St Lawrence High School
2nd Consolation- PSBA School
3rd Consolation- B.S.G.M School
Winners of Dexterous Kidzz championship 2022:
Winner - Cambridge School
Runner up- Stepping Stones High School
1st Runner-up- B.S.G.M School
Wiz Kids Championship 2022:
Winner- Nath Valley
Runner up- St. Lawrence
Winner- Nath Valley

Runner up- St. Lawrence

1st runner up - Cambridge and Aurangabad Police Public School (Tie)