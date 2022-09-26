LTCC WIZKID news ((PART 2)

Music binds our soul, hearts and emotions. It cheers the spirit and lightens the heart. To bring out the singing talents of students, a English Group Song competition was organized for the students of Grade 5. The theme for the competition was English Song. The participating school students put forth their enthralling performance. The children sang the songs with confidence and passion. The mellifluous songs pulled the heartstrings of the audience. The event was judged by Khushi Pipada, singer, songwriter and composer and Wallerene D'Souza of the Red House International Preschool.

Inter-school Wiz Kids High School Competition winners:

1. Live reporting for grade 6th and 7th

Winner- Nath Valley

Runner up- Universal School

1st Runner up- St Lawrence High School

1st Consolation - Cambridge School

2nd Consolation- B.S.G.M School and Aurangabad Police Public School (Tie)

2. Journey of A Great Personality for Grade 8th, 9th and 10th

Winner- Aurangabad Police Public School

Runner up- Nath Valley School

1st Runner up- St Lawrence High School

1st Consolation - Universal School

2nd Consolation- Cambridge School and B.S.G.M School (Tie)

Inter School Wiz kids Primary Competition winners:

1. Animal Kingdom for Grade 1st and 2nd:

Winner- Nath Valley School and St Lawrence High School (Tie)

Runner up- Cambridge School

1st Runner up- Universal School

1st Consolation - Aurangabad Police Public School

2nd Consolation- RJ International School

2. Incredible India for Grade 3rd and 4th:

Winner- Aurangabad Police Public School

Runner up- St Lawrence High School

1st Runner up- Nath Valley School and Cambridge School (Tie)

1st Consolation- B.S.G.M School

2nd Consolation- Universal School

3. English Group Song for Grade 5:

Winner- Cambridge School

Runner up- Podar International (ICSE)

1st Runner up- Nath Valley School

1st Consolation- St Lawrence High School

2nd Consolation- PSBA School

3rd Consolation- B.S.G.M School

Winners of Dexterous Kidzz championship 2022:

Winner - Cambridge School

Runner up- Stepping Stones High School

1st Runner-up- B.S.G.M School

Wiz Kids Championship 2022:

Winner- Nath Valley

Runner up- St. Lawrence

1st runner up - Cambridge and Aurangabad Police Public School (Tie)