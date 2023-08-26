LTCC's handwriting contest delights young talents

2000 participants reflect the enduring charm of handwriting in today's digital age

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) teamed up with 'Write 2 Win' on Saturday to host an exciting handwriting contest. The event took place at Lokmat Bhavan, providing a platform for students to showcase their handwriting skills.

The first day of the event focused on students from Grade 1st to 5th.

The turnout was impressive, with nearly 2000 kids eager to display their unique handwriting styles. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as participants and attendees shared the enthusiasm for this creative endeavor. Each child's handwriting was unique and beautiful, like a work of art. The blank sheets of paper were transformed into windows into a world of imagination and technique.

To ensure fairness, organizers provided all students with standard A4-sized handwriting sheets. This leveled the playing field, allowing participants to focus on their handwriting quality and creativity. The participants received participation certificates for their commendable dedication.

The event reached its pinnacle during the awards ceremony, where the standout talents were celebrated. The top five participants from each grade received prestigious prizes, fostering a sense of accomplishment and motivation among winners and their peers. Vikas Salunke, handwriting analyst, judged the event.

The contest was supported by the Manjeet Pride Group, associated partners. The event's vibrancy and the enthusiasm of the participants reflected the enduring charm of handwriting in today's digital age.

Quote:

Such competition enhances writing skills

Write2Win's mission is to empower individuals, guiding them to harness their uniqueness and excel in various life facets. Serving as a one-stop-shop, it unveils true personalities through handwriting analysis. The LTCC deserves applause for offering students a stage to showcase talents. The handwriting contest, a prime example, encourages students to enhance writing skills, benefiting academics and nurturing an appreciation for fine handwriting.

--Vikas Salunke, handwriting analyst, Grapho-Therapist.