LTCC's 'WIZKID' brings out the best in students

The Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) inter-school ‘WIZKID’ competition received an overwhelming response from schools across the city. The two-day event saw students performing on various themes in the primary and high school category. The events saw students performing on activities like Live Reporting, Journey of Great personality, Know your Animal Kingdom, Incredible India and English Group Song. A blend of exceptional creativity and imagination was displayed by the students of Class 1 to 10 during the LTCC ‘WIZKID- Gaining knowledge with fun’ competition organised at Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhavan. Children participated with great enthusiasm and zeal in all the activities. The flawless performances by the students give the judges a hard time for selecting the best team from the rest. Campus Club head Nuzhat Fowad was present on the occasion. The event was anchored by Tausif Khan.

Live reporting

The live reporting activity was held for the students of Grade 6 and 7 in the High School Category. The kid reporters shared stories related to social issues, communities while covering critical topics and issues that matter most to the society. Students tackled tough subjects, including water crisis, unemployment, mental illness, mobile addiction, climate change and addiction. The students used cameras, mike, studio, cut-outs, boards, scenes and sets and also made advertisements to make their performance become more lively. The event was judged by Dr Shahed Shaikh, visiting faculty, MGM College of Journalism and Mass Communication and Prasad Joshi, Marathwada bureau chief of Times of India.

Journey of A great personality

This event was held for Grade 8, 9 and 10. In the event, the students shed light on the careers of the popular personalities coming from different walks of life, who, because of their noble deeds and hard work, not only inspired well-informed adults bit also kids. Reading the success stories of such global personalities like Arunima Sinha, Sundar Pichai, Sindhutai Sapkal, Major Dhyanchand, Sudha Chandran, Indra Nooyi and others created an indelible imprint on the minds and hearts of kids, inspiring them to follow their footsteps. The event was judged by Seema Dutta, principal of St Meera English School and Smita Shinde, director, Redwood Pre-primary School, Aurangabad.

Know your animal kingdom

The event was held for the students of primary group, Class 1 and 2. The event was focused on making students aware of the vast variety of living beings in nature. The students enacted the tortoise, tiger, eagle, deer and other animals bringing out a sense of wonder, curiosity and awe towards the wonderful natural world. The students wore costumes of the wild and aquatic animals making their performance become more lively. They enjoyed sharing information of the animals and their environment and also created awareness about the danger of extension. The event was judged by Baiju Patil, renowned wildlife photographer and Sonal Ladniya, principal and director of Crayons The Play School.

Incredible India

The incredible India competition focused on children to get more acquainted with glorious cultural heritage, tourists attractions and unique traditions of every State. The excitement of our students of Grade 3 and 4 knew no bounds as they waited eagerly for their turn to perform. Resplendent in their body props and glowing in all their finery, they emulated their favorite States with confidence and passion. It proved to be a great learning experience for all the children. The students depicted the diversity of States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Nagaland, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Sikkim. The event was judged by Snehal Patil, assistant director of India Tourism, Aurangabad and Sharayu Takalkar, lecturer, Deogiri College and Sonal Ladniya, principal and director of Crayons The Play School.