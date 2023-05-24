Lucky draw of Gangotri Vihar Project by Inspira Realty LLP held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gangotri Vihar Project by Inspira Realty LLP organised a grand welcome ceremony and a lucky draw contest.

A lucky-draw scheme was announced for those who purchased its N-A 44 plots. The draw of lots was picked up at the Club House of the firm on May 6.

All the plot owners along with their families attended the event. The children picked up the draw of lots for the first, second and third winners. All the participants were presented with a welcome kit and the winners with their gifts.

The names and plot numbers of the three lucky winners are as follows.

--First Prize (Car) - Plot no. 133- Santosh Sahebrao Khandare

--Second Prize (Bullet) - Plot no. 167- Subha Manohar Deshmukh

--Third Prize - (Scooter) Plot no. 142-Sanjay Ratnakar Jadhav