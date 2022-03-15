M Com-1st-yr exams postponed

Aurangabad, March 15:

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) postponed the M Com first year October/November 2021 examinations. The students were to take the first paper on Tuesday, but, were postponed.

In a circular issued by BoEE director, Dr Ganesh Manza stated that the detailed schedule was released by the university yet. Dr Ganesh Manza said that the revised schedule would be announced soon. He appealed to the students, parents and teachers to take note of it.