M-HMCT, B-HMCT CET syllabus & marking pattern released

The syllabus and marking scheme for the Master and Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (M/B-HMCT-CET) was released. The M and B HMCT- CET will be conducted for the admissions to master and undergraduate hotel management degree courses for the academic year 2023-24.

B.HMCT CET syllabus

The B HMCT-CET will be conducted on April 20 and will have 100 multiple-type questions based on reasoning, English language and general awareness including questions on culture, current national, and international affairs, trade and commerce, sports scientific inventions and discoveries, travel and tourism.

The syllabus was divided into three sections. The first section of 40 questions will be based on the English Language while 30 questions on Reasoning and the remaining questions on general knowledge and awareness. Each question will carry two marks. There is no negative marking system and 90 minutes duration is given to attempt the paper in English only.

M.HMCT CET syllabus

The syllabus of M HMCT-CET 2023 will be held on April 30, will have 50 multiple-choice questions (four options) and based on five topics. The topics are ‘Food and Beverage Operation (10 questions, 20 marks), Food Production, Rooms Division, English, Hospitality and Tourism Industry. Candidates will have to attempt the test in one hour.