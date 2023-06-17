M Phil students get extension for dissertation submission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has given an extension of six months for the submission of the M Phil dissertation.

The university used to run the M Phil course as an eligibility for Undergraduate courses teaching. Later, the University Grants Commission changed the norms of eligibility and M Phil was only for research and eligibility for the Ph D admissions.

The Central Government announced New Education Policy (NEP) in 2020. The course was not included in the NEP and it was decided to stop the M Phil course. The university gave admissions to more than 250 students every year until 2020 in 18 subjects. The last batch was admitted for the academic year 2020-21.

Meanwhile, those students who were unable to submit the dissertation were given an extension up to December 2022. However, some candidates faced technical problems with the submission. The Board of Deans submitted a proposal before the recent Academic Council (AC) for approval. The AC members approved the proposal of giving an extension for six months. But, the candidates will have to pay a fine for this.

M.Phil courses were available in 18 subjects that included Marathi, Hindi, English, History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Mathematics and Commerce. Courses like Library and Information Science, Pali-Buddhism, Urdu, Computer Science, Physical Education and Journalism and Mass Communication.