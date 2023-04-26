MAC signs MoU with Maharashtra State Skills University

MSSU to launch its sub-centre: Starting of four years B-Tech course

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with the Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU) for starting its Aurangabad sub-centre activities with a four years B-Tech course at MAC. The MoU was signed in Mantralaya in the presence of Mangalprabhat Lodha, minister of skill development and entrepreneurship.

The MSSU will be using the MAC class rooms and some of the infrastructure at MAC engineering shed for conducting practicals. These B-Tech level courses involve on the job training in industries for 3 three semester. MSSU will deploy their faculties, facilities and other required manpower at MAC.

Giving more information, MAC director Ashish Garde said, “After successful execution of SANKALP project for training for trainers, this is yet another long-term skilling project which will help MAC utilise its infrastructure effectively, help industries get skilled and trained manpower.”

The MSSU will create its own campus at Government ITI, Railway station. The MoU will also help the MSSU to launch its first sub-centre for Marathwada region and start its first batch by July 23. This will be a unique industry based cluster model for conducting four years B-Tech courses. MSSU vice-chancellor Dr Apoorva Palkar and other officials were present.