MACCIA’s trade delegation secures orders worth Rs 12,000 crores in Indonesia

Trade visit boosts imports, exports, food, pharma, and chemical sectors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A delegation of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) comprising 21 industrialists, including seven from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, secured impressive orders totaling Rs 12,000 crores through various Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Indonesian business leaders.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, industrialist and co-chairman of MACCIA, Arjun Gaike, disclosed that the MoUs covered a wide range of sectors, including import-export, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. This accomplishment comes after a week-long visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, made possible through the joint efforts of the Indian and Indonesian governments. During the tour, 13 out of 21 entrepreneurs received product orders.

Gaike said that the delegation was overwhelmed to see the special honor given by the Consul General of Indonesia in India, General Eddie Vardiyan.

The delegation met with various government officials and business leaders in Indonesia to discuss ways to enhance trade and investment between the two countries. They also presented the concept of 'Magnetic Maharashtra', a government initiative to attract investment to the state. The trade mission also featured attendance at the 38th Trade Expo in Tangerang, Indonesia. Industrialist Satish Lonikar, Milind Savangikar, Jayesh Gaike and others were present.

New office of Maccia in Jakarta

During the visit, the delegation signed MoUs with Indonesian businesses in a variety of sectors, including import export, food and beverage, pharma, and chemicals. They also made efforts to bring new investment in Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Also, MACCIA president Lalit Gandhi informed that the office of Maharashtra chamber will be established in Jakarta soon.

Growth of trade and tourism

Consul General Eddie Vardiyan assured that the trade, tourism and cultural relations between India and Indonesia are very good and his office will work effectively to enhance the cultural relations along with the growth of trade and tourism between the two countries.