Madhavrao Kulkarni Borgaonkar passes away
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 14, 2025 19:15 IST2025-12-14T19:15:03+5:302025-12-14T19:15:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Madhavrao A. Kulkarni-Borgaonkar (84), a resident of N-8, Shivdutt Housing Society, passed away due to old age on Sunday morning. He is survived by two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.
His last rites were performed at the Central Naka crematorium on Sunday night. He was the father of former corporator Makarand Kulkarni.
