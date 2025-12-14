Madhavrao Kulkarni Borgaonkar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Madhavrao A. Kulkarni-Borgaonkar (84), a resident of N-8, Shivdutt Housing Society, passed away due to old age on Sunday morning. He is survived by two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

His last rites were performed at the Central Naka crematorium on Sunday night. He was the father of former corporator Makarand Kulkarni.

(Photograph)