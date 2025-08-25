Madhavrao Wagh passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Senior citizen and retired teacher Madhavrao Padjuba Wagh (78, Sara Harmony, Kanchanwadi) died on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He is survived by wife, two sons, a daughter and grandchildren. Madhavrao Wagh was working as a teacher at Bankatswamy Shikshan Sanstha. He also served as the director of the Sanstha. He was the father of Dr Anand Wagh, a professor in the Department of Lifelong Learning at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.