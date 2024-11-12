MAGIC and Vijnana Bharati host informational session for IISF 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lokmat News Network

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati (Devgiri Prant) hosted an online informational session on the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024.

The session, held today, featured Dr. Arvind C. Ranade, Director of the National Innovation Foundation (NIF), as the keynote speaker. Dr. Ranade shared valuable insights into the IISF initiative, emphasizing its role in fostering citizen engagement with science and advancing India’s progress. Launched in 2015 by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, IISF aims to showcase India’s scientific achievements and encourage youth and startups to innovate. Dr. Ranade also highlighted the 10th edition of IISF, which will take place at IIT Guwahati from 30 November to 3 December 2024. The festival will focus on integrating science, technology, and industrial growth to promote an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

MAGIC Director Ashish Garde introduced the session, which saw enthusiastic participation from startups, students, and faculty. Distinguished attendees included MAGIC Directors Ashish Garde, Prasad Kokil, Sunil Raithatta, and Sripad Kulkarni. Dr. Aruna Maharolkar moderated the session, with a vote of thanks by Prasad Kokil.