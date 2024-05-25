MAGIC announces 'BEEJ' programme for aspiring entrepreneurs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has launched its Business Enterprise Educational Journey (BEEJ) programme to promote entrepreneurship. Starting on June 5, 2024, BEEJ targets students, professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs, offering essential skills for the competitive business world.

Prasad Kokil, director of MAGIC, highlighted that the programme will provide 40 hours of guidance on various business aspects. Participants will benefit from networking opportunities with industry experts, cooperative entrepreneurs, and potential investors.

The twenty-week course includes two-hour weekly sessions, with each batch accommodating twenty startups. The registration deadline is May 31, 2024. Interested individuals can register at http://bit.ly/BEEJ_MAGIC.