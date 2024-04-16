Magic as the nodal agency for NITI Aayog's Atal Sarthi project

Project being implemented in 150 schools across Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Magic has been chosen as the nodal organization for NITI Aayog's Atal Sarthi Project in eight districts of Marathwada region. The project aims to empower the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) initiative, which was launched in 2016 to promote creativity and innovation among school children and foster a culture of entrepreneurship.

The ATL initiative, spearheaded by NITI Aayog, has established tinkering labs in approximately 10,000 schools across India. These labs equip students with the tools and resources to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through a hands-on approach, fostering creativity and an entrepreneurial mindset. Marathwada currently has around 150 schools actively participating in this programme.

Magic director Prasad Kokil and Sunil Raithatha have experience guiding ATL in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna for several years. Their new role will expand their reach to the entire Marathwada region, allowing them to implement the ATL project more effectively.

Magic will assess these labs on-ground and work to improve their sustainability and efficiency. The Sarthi initiative will introduce a self-reporting dashboard named 'My ATL Dashboard' and standard operating procedures to ensure compliance. For more information, please contact contact@magicincubation.com.