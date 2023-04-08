Magic celebrates its fifth anniversary

Sixth edition of the newsletter released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, marking five years of supporting innovative entrepreneurs in Tier 2 and 3 cities of Marathwada and at the national level. To mark the occasion, a head-on activity was conducted for engineering students, while an interaction with startups took place in the afternoon session. Senior officials from Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Bank also visited MAGIC and interacted with the team and startups, while the sixth edition of the organization's newsletter was released.

Speaking at the event, Kedar Deshpande, director of MAGIC, thanked all the stakeholders for their support and collaboration, which had helped to nurture innovation and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. MAGIC has helped over 400 startups, incubated 72 startups, seed-funded 53 startups, and generated a revenue of over Rs 12.5 crore, while creating over 255 jobs. The organization has also validated over 1200 startup ideas and signed 72 MoUs with ecosystem partners. Magic director Ashish Garde, Prasad Kokil, Kedar Deshpande and others were present.