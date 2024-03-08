Magic incubator participates in DIPEX tech fair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 33rd edition of DIPEX 2024, a four-day technology fair, kicked off on Thursday at Terna Engineering College ground in Navi Mumbai. Organized by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Srijan Trust, the event showcases engineering, technology, agriculture, and ITI projects by students from Maharashtra and Goa.

Magic startup incubator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar participated in the event. They provided information on various government initiatives designed to support startups, promote innovation, and foster entrepreneurship. This year's fair focuses on themes like sustainable urban infrastructure, medical technology, and artificial intelligence. The aim is to encourage student innovation and entrepreneurship.

State skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced financial support for the most impressive projects and highlighted the government's commitment to empowering youths to become self-employed and entrepreneurs. Dipex aims to provide a platform for Maharashtra's students to shine on the global stage. Selected student-run startups will be eligible for incubation support, mentorship, and seed funding based on government guidelines.