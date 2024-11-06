MAGIC selected for Startup India initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Startup India Manufacturing Incubator Initiative has selected the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) as a significant step to strengthen the manufacturing startup ecosystem. This program, led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), aims to foster innovation and self-reliance in India’s manufacturing sector on Wednesday.

The Startup India Manufacturing Incubator Initiative, launched in April this year, focuses on supporting manufacturing startups with essential resources and infrastructure. Through a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) partnered with select institutions, including the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) to establish a support system for startups nationwide. The program, titled “Build Bharat with Startup India,” emphasizes building a strong manufacturing base to drive economic growth and improve quality of life. MAGIC’s Executive Director, Kedar Deshpande, explained that the incubator will provide startups with key resources such as plug-and-play facilities, prototyping labs, and technology management support, addressing common challenges in the industry. “Our mission is to support manufacturing startups in overcoming setup costs and infrastructure hurdles,” he emphasized. Director Maithili Tambolkar added, “Through this partnership, MAGIC is committed to creating an empowering ecosystem for manufacturing startups, aligned with DPIIT’s mission to drive innovation in the industry.” As a regional hub, MAGIC is vital in advancing innovation and supporting local startups.