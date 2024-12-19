MAGIC shines at CII ICON Summit 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) actively participated in the CII CIES ICON Summit 2024, held in Hyderabad recently.

This premier event brought together startups, corporates, and investors to foster innovation and collaboration across sectors like electric mobility, health tech, smart manufacturing, and agriculture. MAGIC showcased its initiatives at the Startup Expo, drawing attention from industry leaders. Notable visitors included Swapnil Jain, co-founder of Ather Energy and Amit Sethi, CTO of Thermax. MAGIC Director Ashish Garde discussed collaboration opportunities with Swapnil Jain and Subrata Mitra, Ather Energy’s Head of Government Relations. The event featured 100 startups, enabling them to connect with investors and partners. MAGIC highlighted its efforts to support startups in Tier 2 cities, emphasizing the importance of corporate-startup partnerships in driving innovation and sustainability.