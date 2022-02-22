MAGIC to host 'Innovate for India Challenge 2022'

Open for startups across all industry sector at prototype and revenue stage

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

CMIA’s Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) will be hosting ‘Innovate for India Challenge 2022’ (IFIC 2022), it’s a flagship initiative to promote the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship amongst startups.

MAGIC is now inviting applications from passionate students, faculties and all startups from all the industry sectors and innovators with their innovative ideas to build solutions which can translate into successful entrepreneurship. IFIC is an initiative of MAGIC to support startups who are developing innovative solutions for various problems. Entries for prototype stage and revenue stage categories must apply for this innovation challenge. Startups at ideation stage can apply in prototype stage category.

Innovative ideas from agri-innovation, Automobile, Robotics/IOT, Electronics, Clean Tech and renewable energy, healthcare, defense, FinTech, Edu Tech, Food technologies, tourism, environmental solutions, Big Data, IT and ITES can apply for challenge. MAGIC director Maithilee Tambolkar said that this is an open innovation challenge conducted at all-India level and welcomes innovators from all education backgrounds, ages, genders, and sectors. She appealed to the enthusiasts to visit MAGIC’s social media channels for latest updates and announcements.

Applications can be submitted

To submit the application, visit bit.ly/IFIC2022. Last date to submit the application is March 5, 2022. For more details participants can write to contact@magicaurangabad.com.

Cash prize up to Rs 5 lakh

Top 6 innovative business ideas from prototype stage and revenue stage will be awarded with cash prizes totalling up to Rs 5 lakhs along with incubation and mentoring support from MAGIC.