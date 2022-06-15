Aurangabad, June 15:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) in collaboration with the Yash Institute of Pharmacy, Aurangabad, has organised its second online session of the ‘MAGICx interview series’ on June 16 at 10:00 am. Kunal Sikchi, founder and managing director, Matrix Life Science will be the guest speaker. The session will be held online. For registrations one can log on to the link: https://bit.ly/MAGICIS7.