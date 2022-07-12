MAH-AAC-CET result declared

Aurangabad, July 12:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has declared the result of MAH-AAC-CET. The test was conducted on June 19 for admission to professional courses in Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA) and Bachelor of Design Education (BDE) for the academic year 2022-23.

The tentative scorecard for students was available in their login. Candidates put their application number and date of birth to access the scorecard.

The candidates were asked to submit grievances up to July 10 about marks obtained on the tentative score card. However, the date was extended up to July 13. The final score card will be released after clearing all grievances of students.