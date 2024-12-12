MAH-MCA CET- to be held on March 23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the Maharashtra Master of Computer Application Common Entrance Test (MAH-MCA-CET)-2025 on March 23.

The CET which is for the admissions MCA admissions for the academic year 2025-26 will comprise 100 multiple choice objective type questions (four options). Each question carries two marks for the correct answer. The candidates will get 90 minutes to attempt the test in online mode.

CET syllabus and marking scheme

The online test will have questions from four topics. The following are the four topics;

A. Mathematics and Statistics (30 questions and 60 marks): The questions from this section will cover the flowing topics of high school Mathematic (up to the 12th sanded)

--Algebra: Fundamental operations in Algebra, Expansion, indices, arithmetic, geometric and binominal theorem and combinations

--Co-ordinate Geometry:

Rectangular Cartesian coordinates, equations of a line, midpoint, intersection, circle, distance formulae, pair of straight lines, parabola, ellipse and hyperbola, simple geometric transformation.

--Differential Equations: Differential equations of first order and their solutions, linear differencial equations with constant coefficients.

--Trigonometry: Simple identities, trigonometric equations, properties of triangles, solution of triangles, height distance and inverse function.

--Probability and Statistics: Basic concepts of probability theory, skewness and Kurtosis, random variable and distribution functions, mathematical expectation, Poisson, normal distribution, curve fitting, the principle of least squares, correlation and regression.

--Arithmetic: Ratios and proportions, problems on time work, distance-speed and percentage

--Basic Set Theory and Function: Set, relations and mappings

--Mensantion: Areas, triangles and quadrilaterals, volumes and surface areas of simple solids

B) Logical Abstract Reasoning (30 questions): In this section, questions will be to measure how quickly and logically candidates can think. This section will cover logical situations and questions. This test will check the problem-solving capability of the candidate.

C) English comprehension and verbal ability (20 questions): Questions in this section will be designed to test the candidate’s general understanding of the English language. There will be questions on topics such as Basic English grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, synonyms, antonyms, sentence correction, and words and phrases.

D) Computer Concepts (20 questions): Organisation of Computer, Central Proviming Unit (CPU), Structure of instructions in CPU, input/output devices, computer memory, memory organisation and backup devices. Data Representation, Binary Arithmetic, Composer architecture and Computer Language.