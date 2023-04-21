Latur: Teachers’ delegation urges Maha CM Eknath Shinde to recruit as per reservation rules

A delegation of teachers in Latur forwarded a memorandum to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking recruitment of teachers as per reservation rules.

The delegations of Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) qualified candidates claimed previous recruitment rounds had selected less general category and EWS candidates than the numbers provided as per quota details.

They submitted the memorandum to Resident Collector Vijaykumar Dhage and sought that it be forwarded to the CM. The CM should ensure 38 percent seats for the open category and 10 percent seats for the economically weaker section as per rules,” said the memorandum.