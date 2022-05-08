Maha Aarti of farmers problems to be held in Kranti Chowk on May 10

Aurangabad, May 8:

“The State Government should not test owes of farmers as they started expressing their anger in Mumbai from May 4. From now on, Maha Aarti agitation of farmers will be intensified across the State to show their pains. In the city, the agitation will be held at Kranti Chowk on May 10”, said Vinayakrao Patil, a farmers' leader while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Patil said that meetings of all communal parties and leaders are being organised in the city. “The seeds of hatred among people of different caste and religion are being sown through it. This has created fear among the masses. Agitation will be staged at Kranti Chowk at 6 pm on May 10 to show the plight of the farmers to the government,” he said.

This movement has been supported by the different farmers unions including Baliraja Shetkari Sanghatana, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Shetkari Warkari Sanghatana.

He also threatened to start an indefinite fast at Omerga (Osmanabad) by giving up food and water from May 20 if the government does not accept their demands.

“The problems of the farmers and the people are different. Loudspeakers, Hanuman Chalisa, and Hindu-Muslim are not our problems. Our agricultural products are not getting prices. The issue of electricity and sugarcane in the State has taken a serious turn. Our problems included child marriage, education, rising inflation, prices of fertilisers and rising fuel prices, poverty, and unemployment. But, it is unfortunate that no loudspeaker is used to raise our issues,” he added.