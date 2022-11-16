Maha Agro exhibition to be inaugurated today

Aurangabad:

The 7th state-level ‘Maha Agro’ exhibition will be inaugurated today at 11 am at Agriculture Tech School (Krishi Tantra Vidyalaya) and KVK, NARP Campus on Paithan road. The exhibition will be held between November 17 and 20.

The exhibition will have more than 200 stalls of agriculture equipment, seeds, fertilizers, and other related articles in a grand pavilion. The expo will be inaugurated by the union minister of State for railways Raosaheb Danve. Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, union minister Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, MLAs Haribhau Bagde, Sanjay Shirsath, other people’s representatives, district collector, ZP CEO, officers of the agriculture department and others will also be present.

On November 17, experts in the field will hold various seminars related to farmers, including cotton and soybean farming, mango, and sweet lime farming, agriculture exports, krishi banking system, environment change and change in crop pattern, bamboo and silk cultivation, mechanization in the agricultural sector and others.

Moreover, there will be food stalls where traditional food from various parts of the state will be available. Vasant Deshmukh, chief coordinator of the exhibition, and principal KT Jadhav have appealed to farmers to remain present for the expo in large numbers.