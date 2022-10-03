Maha Ashtami celebrated with religious gaiety on Monday

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The most auspicious day of Durga Puja, the Maha Ashtami was celebrated on Monday. Nine small pots are installed on the mandap and nine forms of Shaktis of Maa Durga are invoked and worshipped. On this day, devotees begin their day with Maha Snan to cleanse themselves of impurities and maintain Ashtami Vrat or fast as worship to Maa Mahagauri. Maa Mahagauri, the eighth avatar of Goddess Durga, is said to bestow wealth and prosperity. Pushpanjali marks the end of the day's fast, after which bhog or sacred food is distributed and eaten together with great relish and merriment.

The Durga Puja of the Bengali Association in Aurangabad, also hosted various contests and cultural programs amidst the ceremonies. Rangoli competition for children as well as women were held and bouts of Antakshari added a jollier note to the festivities of the day. The winners were given medals accordingly.

The legendary Sandhi Puja was done in the holy juncture starting from the last 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi till the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi. Sandhi Puja also sees the lighting of 108 along with equal number of lotuses to perform the balidan or animal sacrifice, which can be done with cucumber or papaya as a symbolic sacrifice.

The cultural program was the highlight of the evening where orchestra from Kolkata and several other eminent artists had also been invited.