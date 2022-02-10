Maha Metro squad starts field survey in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 10:

The Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) squad has started its field survey so as to prepare a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) or a combined detailed project report for Metro Rail and Flyover from Shendra MIDC to Waluj.

The squad comprising four officials has arrived in the city on Wednesday. Today, the Maha Metro squad visited the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL)

offices, along with other government offices, and collected the required data regarding the city.

Maha Metro's head office (Nagpur) has sent the team. The squad obtained the drone survey and GIS mapping images and other data relating to the city from ASCDCL and AMC. They also contacted Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC) and obtained maps of the industrial estates and AURIC development plans. The team obtained road maps and other related details from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). ASCDCL's project coordinator Sneha Bakshi is helping them in data compilation. The Maha Metro team comprises assistant manager Saket Kelkar, Shiv Niranjan, Uday Jayaswal and one another. They also visited various other government offices to procure the data relating to the city from them, said the sources.