Maha people want change in power: Congress

Veteran Congress leader and in-charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala termed the state government as anti-farmers and claimed that it has failed in all quarters to curb the suicides of farmers and provide jobs to youths in the state.

“Beed tops in the state's suicidal deaths and the agriculture minister hails from this place. The state government has done nothing beyond false assurances and misleading statements. The farmers' fraternity (especially cotton-growers, and soybean producers) is distressed. The youths are jobless in large numbers as no factories have been set up in Maharashtra. All industries and investments have moved to Gujarat. Now as the assembly elections are around the corner, the old schemes are renewed. The defeat in the Lok Sabha elections has taught them a lesson. Hence it is introducing new schemes to reap political benefits in the upcoming assembly elections. However, this will not be of much help to them this time as there is a wave of change. The people have a feeling of bringing change in the ruling power,” said the Congress leader Chennithala.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole also defined the state government as a failed government. “ Mahayuti has realised that it will not be going to cross more than 100 seats in the assembly election. Hence they are trying their best to push forward the election for a month as the present situation is not in their favour. Apart from false promises and assurance, the government has no money in its exchequer. It has made all of us indebted by taking huge loans. Today, any newborn baby has a debt of Rs 70 on him. The 'Ladki Bahin' scheme is an adaptation of the Mahalaxmi Yojana announced by our leader MP Rahul Gandhi for the welfare of women in Karnataka. The state government has hijacked our five 'muddhes' (issues). Earlier, we had successfully introduced Niradhar Yojana. If the government is serious about women’s welfare then ask them to reduce light bill charges; the prices of essential commodities and give jobs to their wards and family members. Women members have realised that these schemes are just meant to gain political benefits. I am very hopeful that we win in Maharashtra and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will form the next government,” underlined Nana Patole.

Congress leaders like Balasaheb Thorat, Aref Naseem Khan, Amit Deshmukh, M M Shaikh, leader of the opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council Satej (Bunty) Patil, President of District Congress Committee MP Kalyan Kale, President of City Congress Committee Shaikh Yusuf, MPCC (Minority cell) president Wajahat Mirza, Anil Patel and many others were present at the press conference.

Names of candidates in a fortnight

There is an atmosphere of change in the state. We are touring every district of Marathwada. Congress will lead in the region. The election of three MPs in Marathwada has instilled confidence and a ray of hope of winning. Thousands of aspirants are desirous to contest the election. From Tuesday, assembly-wise surveys and interactions with the aspirants and the sitting MLAs will be launched. Within a fortnight the names of shortlisted candidates will be declared. We would also field new faces. The alliance parties in MVA are unanimous and have vowed to defeat Mahayuti with a thumping majority and oust it from power to save the sanctity of Maharashtra and its universal brotherhood,” stressed the MPCC president.