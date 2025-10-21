Maha TET admit card to be issued soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapait Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will make available the admit card of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET)-2025 next month.

It may be noted that the MSCE holds the TET as an eligibility examination for the recruitment of teachers in schools across the State. Those who have qualified D Ed or B Ed were allowed to apply online between September 15 and October 3. Later, the date was extended up to October 9. Those who registered but could not pay fees were allowed to pay it up to October 12.

The admit card will be made available on November 10 onwards. The candidates will be able to take its printout. The test comprises two papers. The first paper is for those who wish to teach students from first to fifth standard, while the second paper is for those who want to teach students from standard 6th to 8th. There is also a facility to appear for both papers on the basis of the aspirant's required qualification.

--Paper-I to be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm on November 23 (Sunday)

--Paper-II to be held between 2.30 pm and 5 pm on November 23

93 pc appeared last year

More than 93 per cent aspiring teachers appeared for the TET 2024 conducted at 26 centres in the district.

A total of 18,293 candidates registered for the test in two sessions. A total of 7,821 candidates (92.95 per cent) were present for the first paper while attendance for the second paper was 93.14 (9,202) aspirants.

4.75 L applied in State

Nearly 4.75 lakh candidates applied for the test this year. This is higher by 1 lakh compared to the last year. There were 3.57 lakh aspirants in 2024.

Exam to be conducted in how many mediums

The examination will be conducted in these mediums: Marathi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Sindhi, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.