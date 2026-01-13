Maha TET result to be out soon; final answer keys released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) on Tuesday declared the final answer keys of Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (Maha TET). The MSCE will soon announce the results of the test. The Council conducted the test on November 23, 2025 and released the provision answer keys on December 19, 2025.

The candidates were asked to submit any errors or objections regarding the questions or alternative answers of the examination by December 27, 2025. Many objections were submitted.

A committee of experts in the relevant subject was appointed, and each objection was examined separately. After considering the opinions of subject experts on the written submissions received within the stipulated time, the final answer keys were released today.

The MSCE said that no further representations or objections regarding this final answer key would be accepted. The results of the test based on these final answer keys will be published on the Council's website in due course.

The test comprises two papers. A total of 4,75,669 registered for the examination, while 4,46,730 aspiring teachers were present at 1423 centres in 37 districts for both papers.