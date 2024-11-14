Maha to lead country in future: PM Modi

--Highlights of event

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Maharashtra will lead the country in the future. For this, many development projects are being implemented in the State at a fast pace. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) stopped the progress when it was in power. Congress and its alliance are against the development of the State and will never have an interest in it. Therefore, show them their place in this election through making the victory of Mahayuti,” Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister, while addressing a public rally organised at Graham Firth ground in Chikalthana MIDC on Thursday as part of the canvassing for BJP and Mahayuti the candidates from 14 constituencies of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts.

55 metal detectors install for security check

There was tight security for the public meeting of PM Modi to avoid any untoward incident. Nearly 55 metal detectors were installed at the route leading to the rally’s venue to check participants from a security point of view. The activists and leaders were not allowed to carry even handkerchiefs, mufflers and scarves near the venue of the rally. Policemen were deployed at the entrance of the ground since 7 am today. Each activist was examined through a metal detector. Additional superintendent of police Sunil Lanjewar, ACP Mahendra Deshmukh and other officers monitoring the process religiously.

Heavy police security on Jalna Road

Hundreds of policemen kept a heavy vigil on the road, from Cambridge Chowk to Jalgaon T-Point, from 9 am onwards. With senior officers, reserve security force units were also deployed at the venue. The road was closed for all vehicles from 1 pm to 3 pm to avoid traffic congestion.

Highlights of public meeting

---PM Modi began his speech in Marathi and remembered Gorakshanath, Lahuji Salve and Nana Peshwa

--He announced the establishment of Textile Park in Maharashtra which may be helpful for cotton growers.

--The PM said that the Government decided MSP for soybean per quintal at Rs 6,000

--He said Marathwada was connected to Mumbai through Samruddhi Mahamarg

-- Announcement of the biggest Industrial Park to come in Maharashtra

--Works on highways and modernisation and expansion of railways are being done at a fast pace in Marathwada

--Citizens coming to the meeting had tobacco, lime, gutkha sachets, and water bottles. They had to leave outside the venue during the metal detector check to attend the event.

--Heaps of water bottles and purses of women were seen near metal detectors

--No pen, banner or flag was allowed to carry at the venue of the rally