MAHAJYOTI increases Ph D fellowship amount

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) decided to increase the fellowship amount of Ph D researchers.

There was a long pending demand to increase the fellowship amount. A meeting of directors MAHAJYOTI was held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajik Nyaya Mandal (Nagpur) on Monday. In the meeting, a decision to enhance the fellowship amount was taken.

Minister of Other Backward Classes Welfare Atul Save, managing director of MAHAJYOTI Pradipkumar Dange, regional deputy commissioner of Social Welfare Department Siddharth Gaikwad, Avinash Gandhewar, Accounts officer Atul Wasnik were present.

Minister Atul Save assured of seeking funding from Finance Department for the fellowship. The discussions were held on opening hostels in all the districts of the State.

Each Ph D researcher will get a fellowship for five years. He/she will get monthly Rs 31,000 along with house rent allowance (HRA) and contingency expenses for the first two years while Rs 35,000 with HRA and contingency expenses will be given for the next three years. The stipend for aspirants of UPSC and MPSC was also increased.